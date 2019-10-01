|
|
Barbara L. Higgins Barbara L. Higgins, 84, of Basehor, KS, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. A Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 followed by a visitation until 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Thursday, October 3,2019, both at the Holy Angels Catholic Church, 15408 Leavenworth Road, Basehor, KS 66007. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Sister Servants of Mary. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019