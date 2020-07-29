Barbara L. Hoffman Cleveland On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Barbara L. Hoffman Cleveland, of Waukee, Iowa, loving wife and mom of two passed away at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Molly J. Jones Hoffman of St. Paul, MN and her oldest son, Charlie Cleveland. Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years Charles R. Cleveland or "Robbie" as she affectionately called him. As well as her brother, Thomas Hoffman, youngest son, Jon R. Cleveland and his wife, Deborah F. Cleveland, and her three grandchildren, Seth, Isaac, and Molly Cleveland. She graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1961. She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held at Iles Westover Chapel, Des Moines, IA, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3pm CST. For those unable to attend, this service will be live streamed and recorded via www.IlesCares.com
, go to Obituaries, click on Obituaries & Condolences, Scroll down to find Barbara's Obituary or search by last name, Click on her name, scroll down to find livestream link 15 minutes before service begins at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to please donate to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.