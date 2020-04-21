|
Barbara Lee Johnson Barbara Lee Johnson of De Soto, formerly of Kansas City, KS went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020 while surrounded by family. Barbara's children will lay her to rest Saturday, April 25, at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:00 pm at 31409 W. 83rd Circle, De Soto, KS. The service will take place in the back yard. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Elm Grove Baptist Church Missions Fund. Barbara was born July 15, 1942 to Charles and Thelma Olmstead. Barbara grew up in the St. Louis, Missouri area and moved to Kansas after marrying in the early 1960's. Barbara's greatest passion was serving the Lord and telling others about him. She attended church from a young age and was always involved and willing to serve as needed. Barbara was most recently a member of Elm Grove Baptist church in Bonner Springs. Barbara's greatest joy was her family. She was the happiest when all her children were together. She shared her love by making large meals, playing games and telling them about her love for Jesus. Barbara prayed daily for her children and grandchildren who were the loves of her life. One of Barbara's favorite pastimes was cooking which led her into the food service industry. She obtained an Associate of Arts degree in nutrition from Kansas City, Kansas Community College. Barbara spent many years catering events and overseeing food programs for nursing homes and schools. Barbara retired from the K.C.K. School District as the Kitchen manager for Washington High School and surrounding middle and elementary schools. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2001; her parents Charles and Thelma Cox; a sister, Charlene Schneider; her son, Jeffrey Johnson and her daughter, Cynthia James. Surviving are 6 children, Dr. Clifford (Karen) Johnson, Westminster, Colorado; Laura (Richard) Powers, De Soto, KS; Brian (Susan) James, De Soto, KS; Paula (Tony) Wood, Kansas City, KS; Charlene (Bryan) Myszka, Killeen, TX; Charles (Christy) James, De Soto, KS; a sister, Carolyn Lawson, Pacific, MO; 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020