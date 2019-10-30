|
|
Barbara Letitia Zumwinkle Mathewson Barbara Zumwinkle Mathewson, 89, of Overland Park, KS., passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the NorthCare Hospice House. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 10:30a.m., at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th, Leawood, KS. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, at McGilley State Line Chapel. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy., Ste.200, Kansas City, Mo., 64114 and/or Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors, 31 W. 31 St., Kansas City, Mo. 64108. Barbara was born November 20, 1929 In Fergus Falls, Minn. She graduated Minneapolis West High School. She met Donald Mathewson, also at the school. Barbara and Donald married in 1950 in Minneapolis, Minn. Over the years, they lived in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Kansas, making many lasting friendships. Barbara was 1st and foremost a homemaker, wherever it was. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a "hockey mom", an avid seamstress, tennis and bridge player. Barbara was a 30 year volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital, long-time supporter of Leawood Welcomers Club, Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors, Ladies of Charity and Kansas City Ragtime. Barbara was proceeded in death by her loving husband Donald R. Mathewson and parents Lyle and Minnette Zumwinkle; brothers Richard and Robert and her sister June McAllister. Barbara is survived by sons Dean Mathewson and wife Elizabeth Usovicz of Westwood, KS., Scott Mathewson and wife Michelle of Novato, CA.,Stephen Mathewson of Vienna, Austria; daughter Sara Kenney and husband Mark, of Chagrin Falls, OH; grandsons Jesse (Kat) Mathewson and Ross (Colleen) Mathewson, Ryan (Monica) Kenney and Tyler (Ariana) Kenney; and great grand daughter Natalie Kenney. Arrangements are made by the McGilley State Line Chapel, (816) 942-6180.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019