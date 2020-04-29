|
Barbara Ley Irish Barbara Ley Irish, 84 of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away on April 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Her family will celebrate her life at a later date by the Sea in North Wales, England her birthplace. Barbara grew up in Wales and attended boarding school as was the norm. She loved sailing and the surrounding Vardre and nearby Colwyn Bay castles. She recalled having a "Mickey Mouse Gas Mask" during the WWII air raids. Barb was a teenager when she first came to the US East Coast as an Au Pair. In College she attended a vocational school where she studied Home Economics. She often talked about this experience and how valuable it was as she would later come to know. As soon as there was an opening for Overseas Applicants, Barb along with a small group of British women signed up to attend TWA Stewardess training KC, MO. Her plans were to work "only two years". While living in Brookside with a group of "stews", she met and married Gary Irish. They were married for more than 35 years, she became a US Citizen, and they had 3 children together. Forever the traveling English socialite, she was known both at home in the U.K. and the U.S. for sharing her father's silly games. She even joked that having been a bar maid in Liverpool, she "brought" bands such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones over with her. Barb was a fantastic mother and very involved in Michael, Kelly and Megan's lives. She was always present and cheering on her kids, during athletic competitions. Barb volunteered for scouts clubs and events, and poolside during the "Diving Irish's" endless swim and diving competitions. She often put a "twist" on things when a practical joke occurred on someone-no matter your age or lunchbox. Affectionately called "Naine" (Welsh for Grandmother) she taught the grandkids well how to play jokes, as they began to retaliate (Never boil a rubber egg)! Barb made the United States her home however her family in the UK remained a large part of her life. Barb and her young family frequently visited her Sister, Joyce and other extended family whenever, they could. Family was always important and family was the light of her life. Christmas traditions were especially done. Barb, loved decorating the family tree, and it was beautiful! She played in a local bell choir. Every gift she gave was precisely chosen for that person and came with a lot of love. She enjoyed wrapping gifts for her family and friends in the states and carefully prepared gifts to mail to her family in the UK. Family gatherings and visits meant good times and were a very big deal, she enjoyed cooking favorite dishes, and passing along all of the English humor to her three children who were raised in the United States and to her six grandchildren who were all born within 3 years! Later on, Barbara used her expert travel skills as a Travel Director with Maritz Travel Co. Her suitcase became her home and her tireless career calling made her shine. Within this past year Barbara's long-term memory remained a part of her current conversations, Barb really thought that she was back organizing trips, staff, and taxis again. Dementia had a special way of helping her return to a happier time in her life. Barb, always a Brit, joked about being "treated like a Queen", and she loved it when others caught on to her British accent. Barbara made Mission Hills and Prairie Village, her home for many years. She never wanted to leave the area and sewed her roots strongly. Thank you to all of her dear friends from the golf club and to the neighborhood that has been a huge part of her life. You are her American Family. A Special thanks to Forest Creek Memory Care, Overland Park, for your unwavering support and care for our Mom, our Sister, our Aunt, our friend and many others in your care. Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Gary Don Irish of Emporia, Kansas and Son, Michael Shawn Irish, MD. Also, Sydney and Marie Ley, parents; Nona and Evie, Aunt and Uncle; and Jennifer Mitchell, niece. Barbara is remembered and sadly missed by two loving daughters- Megan Irish, (Paul Garies) Lenexa, Kansas; and Kelly Irish (Johnny Cussen), Melbourne, Australia; Kansas. Sister Joyce (Alan) Green, Angelsy, Wales and Ronda, Spain. Six Grandchildren: Molly and Finn Cussen, Melbourne Australia; Cale and Shelby Marquis, and their Father Paul Marquis of Shawnee, Kansas; Sydney and Spencer Irish, and their Mother Dawn Irish of Clive, Iowa. A loving extended family and good friends that expanded across two continents; Wales, England, France, United Kingdom and the United States. Nieces/Nephews Sue (Tim) Stratton, Janet Wright, Gail Roberts; Carl Wright. Cousins: Janet Wright, Paul Wright, Joanna Wright (Alex), Claire and Paul Owen, and Ian and Andrea Hughes, Richard Mitchell and Sophie Fagiano; and third cousins we have yet to meet. Dawn Irish, Sydney and Spencer's Mom; Paul Marquis, Cale and Shelby Marquis' Father. Also, one of many dear lifetime friends and present through our Mother's last days, Patrice Bowman of Lee's Summit, Mo. In lieu of flowers, please consider one of the two following organizations for Memorial Donations in Barbara Ley Irish's Name: NIAID Gift Fund (Attn. COVID-19 Research on Check Memo) 5601 Fishers Lane Room 5E60 Rockville, MD 20892-9809 www.nia.nih.gov/about/donations -Donations PO Box 42040 Oklahoma, OK 73123
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020