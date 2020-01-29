|
|
Barbara Lou Duncanson Cowan McKiddy Barbara Lou Duncanson Cowan McKiddy of Kansas City Missouri. 10-30-1936 to 01-23-2020. Barbara passed at home peacefully Thursday afternoon surrounded by her children. Services to be held at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown MO. Visitation Jan. 31 (Friday) 5 to 8pm. Services Feb 1 (Saturday) 12 noon. She is survived by her children Steven Cowan and Patricia Bonewell, daughter-n-law Kathy Cowan and son-n-law David Bonewell, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020