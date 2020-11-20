1/1
Barbara M. Davis
1922 - 2020
Barbara M. Davis
August 13, 1922 - November 18, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Barbara M. Davis, 98, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was born August 13, 1922, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to George H. and Florence H. Walters.
Barbara married Louis Buchanan Davis Jr. He preceded her in death in November 1999.
They owned and operated Heart of America Ceramics in Kansas City, Kansas, from 1960 to 1984.
Barbara and Louis enjoyed their home at the Lake of the Ozarks, and then retirement at Lake Viking. The also wintered in Mesa, Arizona, for about 10 years. She enjoyed the Kansas City Royals, car rides, taking in the fall foliage and visiting orchards.
The family always gathered for holiday dinners. Many weekends were at the Lake of the Ozarks, where Barbara made peach ice cream every Fourth of July. She was not only the best cook, but also the best mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Pamela Williams; and siblings, George Walters, Mable Auxier and Doris Combs.
Survivors include daughter, Jerelyn May Willett (Craig); son, Louis B. Davis III (Valerie May); grandchildren, Kesia Marie, Samantha, Quentin and Chanel; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Danielle, Camille, Hailea and James; and sister, Virginia Halter.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Newmark Care Center of Kansas City, or Asana Hospice and Palliative Care of Kansas City. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
