Barbara Marie O'Malley After a life filled with love, the beloved matriarch of our gregarious family, Barbara Marie O'Malley entered heaven on July 4, 2020. Born December 23, 1938, she was a native of Kansas City, Kansas and she subsequently lived in several states including Missouri, New York, and Tennessee. She loved chocolate, gardening, flowers, giraffes, sunsets, and clouds. She ultimately retired after over 20 years from the postal service and was a delight to all who knew her. Devoted to her family, she adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and interacting with all children no matter where she went, whether following her husband to various bowling centers all over the country, traveling on one of their many trips to Disney, or fulfilling a dream of seeing all 50 states! Sparkling blue eyes, a ready smile, and a warm hug were a part of her very core. She leaves behind the love of her life, her spouse of almost 64 years, David O'Malley Sr., whom she met in a bowling center and thus began a legacy. She is survived by one sister, Brenda Gear (Dale); 4 sons, David O'Malley Jr. (Robin), John O'Malley Sr. (Carolyn), Sean O'Malley Sr. (Kathy); and Scott O'Malley Sr. (Jean); 9 grandchildren; and tons of absolutely beloved great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her terribly. She was the very center of our family, and as far back as all of us can remember, she orchestrated huge family gatherings. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in her honor on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Monsignor Al Humbrecht officiating in the funeral chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please share your memories of Barbara with the family at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Hwy. 153, Hixson, TN 37343.