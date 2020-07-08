1/1
Barbara Marie O'Malley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Marie O'Malley After a life filled with love, the beloved matriarch of our gregarious family, Barbara Marie O'Malley entered heaven on July 4, 2020. Born December 23, 1938, she was a native of Kansas City, Kansas and she subsequently lived in several states including Missouri, New York, and Tennessee. She loved chocolate, gardening, flowers, giraffes, sunsets, and clouds. She ultimately retired after over 20 years from the postal service and was a delight to all who knew her. Devoted to her family, she adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and interacting with all children no matter where she went, whether following her husband to various bowling centers all over the country, traveling on one of their many trips to Disney, or fulfilling a dream of seeing all 50 states! Sparkling blue eyes, a ready smile, and a warm hug were a part of her very core. She leaves behind the love of her life, her spouse of almost 64 years, David O'Malley Sr., whom she met in a bowling center and thus began a legacy. She is survived by one sister, Brenda Gear (Dale); 4 sons, David O'Malley Jr. (Robin), John O'Malley Sr. (Carolyn), Sean O'Malley Sr. (Kathy); and Scott O'Malley Sr. (Jean); 9 grandchildren; and tons of absolutely beloved great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her terribly. She was the very center of our family, and as far back as all of us can remember, she orchestrated huge family gatherings. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in her honor on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Monsignor Al Humbrecht officiating in the funeral chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share your memories of Barbara with the family at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Hwy. 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
5401 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
4236982541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved