Barbara N. Ashby Barbara "Bobbie" Ashby nee Niedringhaus died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO on February 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Barbara was born on June 1, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Marion and Grace Niedringhaus. She married John "Jack" Kaiser in 1958 and moved to Kansas City in 1960. They enjoyed many happy years together until Jack's death in 1999. Barbara was lucky enough to find happiness again with her marriage to George Ashby in 2011. George passed away in 2018. Barbara is survived by her son John Kaiser and his wife, Martha (Mick) Kaiser, of Prairie Village, KS; daughter Lucy Kaiser and her partner, Thomas Burelle, of Ferndale, MI; grandsons Ian Kaiser of Oak Harbor, WA, William Kaiser of Yokosuka, Japan and Lucas Kaiser of Prairie Village, KS; step grandchildren Parker Hine, Natalie (Hine) Immel, her husband John and family, Nichole Hine and Carli O'Toole; sister Grace deMenocal and her husband, Daniel deMenocal of Rye, NY; nephews Daniel deMenocal, George deMenocal and Peter deMenocal. Barbara graduated from Mary Institute in St. Louis, MO, Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, NY and the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, CA. She was very active in the arts and performed on stage at a variety or venues around the country. Barbara was the radio voice for many advertisements and was featured regularly on public television. Her volunteer activities included typing braille for blind students, St Luke's Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Barbara loved life and the people around her. Her passions included her family, her church, the arts and astronomy. A visitation and service are scheduled for 10:30 am and 11:30 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, MO. A reception will follow at 1:30 pm at the Forum of Overland Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Luke's Hospice House 3516 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64111 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church 11 E 40th St, Kansas City, MO 64111.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
