Barbara Phipps Barbara Jane Phipps of Leawood, KS passed away on February 6, 2020. A tenured professor of education at the University of Kansas, Barbara trained countless teachers to enrich their classrooms with economics education while mentoring Ph.D. students who have become professors at top-tier universities across the country. Barbara also traveled extensively to Eastern Europe as a Fulbright scholar, where she taught market economics to students and educators in the emerging democracies of the post-Soviet era. Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert Strom of Leawood; by her sons, Bradley (and Sarah) Buell and Joseph (and Jordan) Buell of Wichita, KS; by her stepchildren, Mara (and Frankie) Sachs of Israel, and Aaron Strom of Cape Girardeau, MO; and by her brother, Mark Phipps of Cary, NC. She will be deeply missed by her many dear friends, former students, and seven beloved grandchildren: Lucia and Birdie Buell; Eleanor and Lilian Buell; and Avinoam, Matan and Nili Sachs. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Martha Phipps of Mason City, IA. Despite dying from complications from ALS which Barbara frequently referred to as a "dastardly disease", Barbara was never robbed of her love of travel, quilting, photography, and spending time with family and friends. In honor of Barbara's life, the family suggests contributions to The ALS Association Mid-America Chapter, 6950 Squibb Rd, Suite 201, Mission, KS 66202.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020