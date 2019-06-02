Barbara Rahm Reno Barbara Rahm Reno passed away peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospice House on May 29, 2019. Barbie was born December 5, 1937 to Philip and Barbara Rahm of Kansas City. She attended The Barstow School and Bradford Junior College. She gave generously of her time to The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and Children's Mercy Hospital. She served on the Park Board of Mission Hills, Kansas. She loved arranging flowers and was a serious gardener, belonging to The Westport Garden Club, Gardeners Connect, and the Hardy Plant Society of Oregon. Barbie is survived by her twin sister Phyllis Hart, her daughter Barbara Christopher, her son Philip Christopher, her grandsons Lawrence Abrams and Benjamin Christopher, her stepchildren Marion Reno III and Denise Jackson, and their families. She was pre-deceased by her husband Marion Reno Jr. A private burial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, Barbie requested that donations go to The Kansas City Pet Project www.kcpetproject.org/donate and the National World War I Museumwww.theworldwar.org/give

