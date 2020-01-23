|
Barbara Rizzo Barbara Ann Rizzo, 93, the proud and loving mother of eight children, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Sat, Jan 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway KCMO, with burial following at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Redemptorist Social Services Center. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Barbara was born on December 23, 1926, in Chicago to Harold and Kathryn Grove. Barbara and her big brother, Harold "Mac" Grove, were raised in Kansas City. She attended St. Elizabeth Grade School and graduated from Southwest High School. Barbara married Marion Rizzo on May 26, 1956. Barbara's deep Catholic faith was the foundation of her family life as she and Marion raised their children in Redemptorist Parish. Barbara dedicated many hours to the church and school. She sang in the choir, served as PTA president and volunteered at the parish senior center. When her youngest child started school, Barbara went back to work. She worked for 25 years before retiring from the U.S. Treasury in 1993. Barbara loved to travel and instilled that sense of adventure and exploration in her children. Barbara made friends easily and maintained strong lifelong bonds with many of them. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Marion, and her beloved sister-in-law, Loyse Grove. She is survived by her children, Tony (Margaret), Andy (Karen), Diane (Christy McClatchey), Kathy (Greg Miller), Gina, Donna, James (BeLinda), and Joey (Nikki). Granny is also survived by 23 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her brother, Mac, and Tillie, the wonder dog.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020