Barbara Ruth Klopus

Ruth Klopus Barbara Ruth Klopus, 85, Kansas City, died March 30, 2019, in Carondelet Manor. She had beaten cancer in 1982 but chose not to fight the aggressive cancer that was discovered in 2018. Ruth was born March 7, 1934, in Dodge, Oklahoma, to Roy Vanhooser and Bonnie Rice Vanhooser. She lived in Spavinaw, Big Cabin and Bartlesville in Oklahoma before moving to Kansas City in the 1950's. She worked in data processing for Dean Machinery, retiring in 1996. Earlier she worked for Ralston Purina and Phillips Petroleum. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Neville W. Klopus; her son, Joe Klopus; and nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. No services are scheduled.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019
