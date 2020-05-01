Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Schneider Mrs. Barbara Schneider age 88, passed away April 27, 2020 in Ruston, LA. Private Funeral Rite of Committal is set for Monday, May 4, 2020. The family will hold a public Mass of Remembrance at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at a later date. Please visit Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home : Ruston, Louisiana (LA) for additional service information and to sign the register book online.



