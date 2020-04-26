|
Barbara Wuyts Williams Barbara Wuyts Williams, 71, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 19, 2020 after a 13 year battle with breast cancer. She was born on November 14, 1948 to Harold and Virginia (VanDen Boogart) Wuyts in Green Bay, Wisconsin. There, her lifelong connection to football was started with the Green Bay Packers and ended with the Kansas City Chiefs. She was so excited to see the Chiefs finally win the Super Bowl. Barbara was known for 47 years as "The Lady Who Makes Dresses". Her restyling of old wedding gowns led her in the direction of designing and creating new wedding gowns and other wedding essentials for many brides in the Kansas City area, as well, as out of state. Her love of theater and drama led her to volunteer making the original beautiful capes for the Renaissance Festival, which at the time, was a fundraiser for the Kansas City Art Institute. She also made the costumes for "Christmas" at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, as well, as many outfits for the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders. Barbara had a heart of gold and always wanted to give back to the community and those in need. She spent many hours helping with Artpalooza, which raised money for the Marlborough Community Center which included a library of books for kids of all ages. Another community project was revitalizing Arletta Park at 77th and Prospect. She helped organize donations to Rose Brooks Center too many times to count. In 1997 Barbara received the Kansas City "A Celebration of Women" award. She was recognized for not just being an amazing designer and seamstress, but for the many hours she gave to those in need. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mike Wuyts. She is survived by her husband, Doug Williams; her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Joseph Matejicka; son James Williams; her sisters Marge (Rich) Switzer, Skip (Jim) Schaeuble, and Rose Wuyts Wilson (Brian); and sister-in-law Cheri Wuyts. Lovingly she was called Nana by Jake Boucher and Jared Matejicka, and by her extended family, Tyler Williams and Brittney Gibson. Throughout Barbara's life she made many, many friends who appreciated her words of wisdom, tremendous knowledge of anything and everything, her quick wit, and generous heart. She was so grateful to her friends who made the "cancer years" manageable. This list is too long to write, but she thanks you dearly. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. At that time we will have a way to fulfill Barbara's request "no flowers - feed the poor".
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020