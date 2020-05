Or Copy this URL to Share

Barney F. Wild It grieves us to announce the passing of Barney F. Wild, 93, of Independence, MO, April 28, 2020. A fitting local visitation service will be held later. At this time, there will be graveside services in New Boston, MO.





