Barry Lee Bausenbach Barry Lee Bausenbach, 86, Kansas City, MO passed away January 25, 2020. Born February 23, 1933 at Illinois Masonic Hospital, Chicago, IL. Graduated Illinois Institute of Technology in 1952. Barry was very active in his church and volunteered for numerous charities. He was active in the Masons, Shriners, and Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Erma Bausenbach and step-father Blair Gelbach. Visitation 2:30-3pm, service 3pm at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO on Feb. 1st. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Colonial Presbyterian Church or City Union Mission. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020