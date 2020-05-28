Beatrice Juanita Brown Gangel Hamilton
Beatrice Juanita Brown Gangel Hamilton Beatrice "Bea" Hamilton, aged 75, of Belton MO passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Hal Hamilton, daughters Sherry and Paula Gangel, Christine (Brian) Nichols, Art (Kendall) Gangel, stepson Jason (Michelle) Hamilton, and eight grandchildren. Additional details can be found on www.caringbridge.org/visit/beatricegangelhamilton There will be a celebration of life in a few months as soon as it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the glioblastoma foundation. Website is glioblastomafoundation .org or mail a check to Glioblastoma Foundation: P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 Email: info@glioblastomafoundation.org

Published in Kansas City Star on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Sorry for any confusion; the mass is actually at 6 pm tonight only for family. We will have a larger Celebration of Life this fall. Thanks!
Art Gangel
Son
