Beatrice Juanita Brown Gangel Hamilton Beatrice "Bea" Hamilton, aged 75, of Belton MO passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Hal Hamilton, daughters Sherry and Paula Gangel, Christine (Brian) Nichols, Art (Kendall) Gangel, stepson Jason (Michelle) Hamilton, and eight grandchildren. Additional details can be found on www.caringbridge.org/visit/beatricegangelhamilton There will be a celebration of life in a few months as soon as it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the glioblastoma foundation. Website is glioblastomafoundation .org or mail a check to Glioblastoma Foundation: P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 Email: info@glioblastomafoundation.org
Published in Kansas City Star on May 28, 2020.