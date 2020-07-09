Beatrice Marie Kamp Beatrice Marie Kamp, age 95, of KCMO passed away July 6th, 2020 at Kingswood Manor. She was born in Anderson, MO to Dewey & Helen Cole. She received a Bachelors degree in Nursing from the University of MO-Columbia & worked as a pediatric nurse at St Luke's Hospital. Bea married William H. Kamp, Jr. Oct 16, 1948 and started Kamp's Flowers. Surviving Children Martha Kamp Heimann (Ed) and William T Kamp (Melva) and 9 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday July 11th 2020 at 10am with Funeral Services to follow at 11am "Due to the Kansas City, Missouri COVID-19 guidelines, it is required to wear a mask when attending these services."