Beatrice Marie Kamp Beatrice Marie Kamp, age 95, of KCMO passed away July 6th, 2020 at Kingswood Manor. She was born in Anderson, MO to Dewey & Helen Cole. She received a Bachelors degree in Nursing from the University of MO-Columbia & worked as a pediatric nurse at St Luke's Hospital. Bea married William H. Kamp, Jr. Oct 16, 1948 and started Kamp's Flowers. Surviving Children Martha Kamp Heimann (Ed) and William T Kamp (Melva) and 9 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday July 11th 2020 at 10am with Funeral Services to follow at 11am "Due to the Kansas City, Missouri COVID-19 guidelines, it is required to wear a mask when attending these services."


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
