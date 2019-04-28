Kansas City Star Obituaries
Beatrice Sauceda
Beatrice Sauceda

Beatrice Sauceda Obituary
Beatrice Sauceda Beatrice retired her spirit on Wednesday, 6:20AM, April 24, 2019. She will reunite with her father, Encarion Sauceda, mother, Juana Perez; brother in-law Zeferino A. Perez, wife/daughter Maria Magdalena Perez and son Zeferino E. Perez; brother, Robert (Agnes) Sauceda; twin brothers, Frank and Joseph Sauceda; brother, Dagoberto Sauceda and sister, Marina Sauceda. Beatrice worked professionally for the Frank J. Radencic Printing Company, Kansas City, Mo. She belonged to the Sister, Servants of Mary Guild, St. Augustine Order Guild and CABA Senior Go Getters. Special thanks to the devoted staff at Trinity Nursing & Rehab Center, Merriam, KS., Catholic Community Hospice, Wyandotte/Leavenworth Area Agency on Aging, Meals on Wheels and All Saints Catholic Parish, for 90 plus years of faith base spiritual assisting. All Services will be Monday, April 29, at All Saints Catholic Church, 801 Vermont, KCKS. Visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial immediately at Mt. Calvary, KCK.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
