|
|
Beatriz E. "Bea" Estefan Redondo Beatriz E. "Bea" Estefan Redondo, 72, Overland Park, Kansas, passed Sep. 7, 2019. Visitation 9:30 to 11:30 am with funeral Mass at 11:30 am on Saturday Sep 14, at Cure of Ars, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, Kansas. Reception to follow at Father Burak Hall. Private burial on September 16, 2019 at 10 am. Beatriz is survived by husband, Miguel "Mike" Redondo; sons, Andres, and Alberto; mother Aura Estefan; brothers Carlos and Alvaro: grand children Zachary, Sebastian, Chloe, Amelie, and Isabel. She worked as a teacher at Cure of Ars School. In lieu of flowers, donations to Turning Point, Children's Education.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019