Becky Knetter Rebecca Lynn Ayers Knetter, 70, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 while at home with her loving family in Kansas City, Kansas. Becky was born May 15, 1949 in Kansas City, Kansas to Spencer and Martha Lee Ayers. She attended Piper schools, where she met her husband Jim in the 8th grade. As beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside, Becky had many friends throughout her school days, and saw many of them again when she and Jim hosted the Piper High School Class of '67 50-year reunion. Becky and Jim were married at Bethel Presbyterian on August 25, 1968, prior to moving to Manhattan, KS. Their son John was born in 1969, and they returned to the Piper area to farm in 1971. In 1974, their son Jason was born, and they loved playing sports and doing 4- H as a family of four. Becky received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1982, and began teaching at Linwood High School. She then taught at Piper High School for 20 years. She fell in love with science, and taught biology, chemistry, and physics. With a grant from the Kauffman Foundation, she founded the Piper Robotics Team, and within three years her team won the regional championship and competed at the national level. Her leaf project was infamous, and many Piper students remember her for how much she loved educating and her students. Her passion for learning made her not only an inspirational teacher, but also an exceptional student, and she earned a Master of Arts degree and a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Education, followed by post-doctoral work in immunology. In 2008, she retired from Piper High School to be a full-time grandmother. She continued teaching the wonders of science to anyone who would listen for the rest of her life. She and her family attended St. Martin Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was an example of faith in practice to so many. She extended her love for education into the Sunday School classroom where she was a teacher for 46 years, attending her last Sunday School class just days before her passing. She hosted the church quilting group, was a member of Sand Hills Quilting and the UnQuilters, and the many quilts she left behind will be cherished reminders. Becky was a leader of the Piper 4-H Club for many years, and a life-long supporter of Wyandotte County 4-H. Along with quilting and volunteering, Becky loved to bake, go antiquing, and travel to visit her family and friends. She joins in heaven her parents, and her son Jason, where they can be together again. She is survived by her beloved husband Jim of 51 years, her son John and wife Rhonda, her daughter-in-law Nickie, and her cherished grandchildren Jackson, Cash, and Payten; as well as her brothers, Lee Ayers and his wife Donnie, Greg Ayers and his wife Pam, and her sister Debbie Yarnall (husband Gene). She is also survived by her mother-in-law Wanda Knetter, her brother-in-law David Knetter (wife Julie), and her sisters-in-law Marsha Gordon (husband Chuck) and Karen Logan (husband Roger), as well as many loving nieces, nephews, former students, and friends. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Davis Funeral Chapel in Leavenworth. The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kansas City, KS, with burial to follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery in Lansing. Condolences may be sent to the home or left with Davis Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Becky Knetter Memorial Scholarship Fund, or to St. Martin Evangelical Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left on Rebecca's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 9, 2019