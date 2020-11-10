Dr. Bela Csaki
February 14, 1937 - November 3, 2020
Glenham, South Dakota - Dr. Bela Csaki of Glenham, SD, died in his home Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 83. He was born in Jászfényszaru, Hungary, eldest son to his parents, Bela and Kornelia (Mayer) Csaki. He escaped communist Hungary in the uprising of 1956 and made his way to West Germany, where he studied medicine. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1963, training as a cardiovascular surgeon. He settled in Kansas City, Missouri, where he performed one of the city's first open-heart surgeries. Bela initially retired from practice in 2004 and moved to Mankato, KS; however, his passion for surgery brought him out of retirement and to Mobridge, SD, where he became the town's general surgeon. He loved horses, particularly Thoroughbreds, finding his way into the winner's circle with a horse that he bred and raised. He was an avid hunter and bred some of the finest German Shorthair pointers in the U.S., many of them dual champions. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his brother, Jozsef, his six children, Julia Maria Csaki, Anna Maria Csaki Montaguti (Alessandro), Bela Stephen Csaki (Jennifer), Diana Kornelia Csaki, Francis Paul Csaki (Rachel), and Angela Csaki Huttner (Benedikt), his nephew Tibor, and sixteen grandchildren. For inquiries regarding the funeral service, contact Kesling Funeral Home at (605) 845-2200 or klfuneralhome@westriv.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
) or Pheasants Forever (www.pheasantsforever.org
).