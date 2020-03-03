|
Belva Ann Myers Belva Ann Myers, 82, Shawnee, KS passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, March 4, at the Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee KS. Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 10:00-11:00am at the chapel. Cremation. Belva was born October 26, 1937 in Joplin MO. Her family moved to Kansas City KS when she was very young. Belva married Russell Myers, the love of her life, on September 15, 1955. Together they raised a family of three boys. Belva and Russell were happily married for 46 years to the day, until his passing in 2001. Belva is survived by two of her sons, Kelly (Valerie) Myers of Shawnee KS, and Michael Myers of El Dorado KS; a daughter-in-law, Penny Myers of San Marcos TX; five grandchildren, Justin Myers and Garrett Myers of Shawnee KS; Jason (Kailee) Myers and Theresa (Jeremiah) Yergey of El Dorado KS; and Russell Myers III of Austin TX. Belva is preceded in death by her husband, Russell in 2001; her son Russell Myers Jr. in 2014; one granddaughter, Hillery Jean Myers in 1979; her parents Verna in 1972 and Cecil in 1980; one brother, Donnie; and two sisters, Darlene and Judy. Belva was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was caring and generous, and always willing to give of herself to help others. Belva always placed the wishes and needs of others before her own. She was an eternally positive and grateful person, who appreciated everything in her life. She was a woman of integrity and graciousness, love and compassion, and we have great admiration for her character, honesty and decency. Belva was gentle, understanding, sympathetic, and incredibly patient. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and was a true source of joy and happiness for us all. Belva was also strong. In her later years, she struggled mightily with COPD, significant loss of both vision and hearing, physical weakness, and limited mobility. She also defeated cancer 3 times. Despite these struggles, Belva was always positive, optimistic, and stayed focused and thankful for the blessings in her life. Her spirit and faith through adversity was amazing and inspiring. Belva lived a long and happy life and leaves us with countless warm memories of her giving spirit, compassion and love. The world will never be the same without Belva Myers. We were blessed to have her in our lives. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by us all.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020