Belynda McCray-Bell 59, passed away Aug. 5, 2020. Memorial service: Aug. 15, 1 pm, New Life In Christ International Ministries, 12401 Byars Rd, Grandview, MO. Private Disposition. Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels



