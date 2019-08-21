|
Ben Carmack Ben Carmack, 89, Raytown, MO passed away Aug. 16, 2019. Services will be 11:00 am, Friday, Aug. 23 at Raytown Christian Church, 6108 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO 64138; interment at Floral Hills Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am before the service at the church. The family requests contributions to the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (R.E.A.P.), 9300 E. 75th St., Raytown, MO 64138. Ben was born March 11, 1930 in Raytown, MO and graduated from Raytown High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for thirty-five years at Western Electric (later AT&T) before retiring in 1983. He operated a lawn mower repair business out of his home for many years after his retirement. He enjoyed restoring cars and was a member of the Mustang Club. He volunteered at R.E.A.P. and was a member of Raytown Christian Church. Ben was preceded in death by brother Leo Roy Carmack. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Barbara Carmack, of the home; daughter Benecia Carmack and husband Louie Monaco, Belton, MO; son Mark Carmack, Raytown, MO; brother Bill Carmack, Lee's Summit, MO; grandsons Benjamin Monaco and wife Britnea, Clinton, MO: Nicholas Monaco, San Francisco, CA and great-granddaughter Frankie Louise Monaco. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019