|
|
|
Ben G. Mallonee II Ben G. Mallonee II (62), Nov. 20, 1956-July 6, 2019. Preceding him in death are his parents, Ben Mallonee and Mary (Wallace) Simmons, and brother-in-law Douglas Colson. Ben is survived by his children Janelle, Jourdan, and Ben; his grandchildren Lincoln and Harper; his sisters Janet Shriver, Deanne (Jim) Smith, and Nancy (Gary) Hobelmann; his cousin and "only brother" Marshall Craig Gier; and his ex-wife and close friend Traci. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Luke's Hospice or the KC VA Medical Center in Ben's name. An informal Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Cider Hill Family Orchard at 3341 N 139th St., KCK 66109.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019