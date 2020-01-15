|
|
Ben Westman Ben Westman, DDS, 63, of Smithville, MO died January 10 due to a subdural hematoma. He donated his kidneys and beautiful blue eyes. Ben was beloved by his family, friends, staff and patients. He graduated from Winnetonka High School, Northwest Missouri State University, and University of Missouri-Kansas City Dental School. Ben coached many sports where he taught life skills as well as how to play the game. He served on the Smithville School Board and was inducted into the Winnetonka High School Hall of Fame. He was a brilliant man who took great care of his family, friends, and patients. He is survived by Kay, his wife of 37 years and three children: Ryley (Ashley), Britt (Krista), and McKynlee along with 2 cherished granddaughters Autumn and Andi. He is also survived by two sisters: Glenda Gaston (Sonny deceased) and Rhonda Peebles (Darryl). Visitation will be Friday, January 17 at 4:00 pm with a service following at Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 9555 N. Oak Trafficway, KC, MO 64155. In lieu of flowers family suggests a donation to Good Shepherd Church mission fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020