I am very sad to hear of Bens passing. He was one of my favorite people in the St Charles community. Loving father, I looked up to him and I felt that if I worked hard and was a good enough father, my daughters would love me as much as Brie and Katie Rose loved him. I think of all of the kids he led through the Giants football program. What a legacy! I will miss you my friend, and I thank you for all the great, great memories we all made together through the years.

jose mediavilla

Friend