Benjamin Arthur Pullan III Benjamin Arthur Pullan III, 81, of Gladstone, MO, passed away January 13, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital. Family will receive visitors at 10 am, followed by a memorial service at 11 am, on Monday, January 20, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3800 NE Parvin Road, Kansas City, MO 64117. Private burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Gladstone, MO. Ben was born March 7, 1938, in Maryville, MO. He lived with his parents in New Market, Iowa, until the age of 7 when his father was killed in an accident. He and his mother then moved to Clarinda, Iowa, where he graduated from Clarinda High School in 1956. He graduated from Drake University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He began his accounting career with the public accounting firm Touche Ross in Kansas City, MO. He then worked as assistant controller for Old Security Life Insurance Company until going to work for Fidelity Security Life Insurance Company as controller and assistant secretary for 26 years. While he and his mother were living in Village Green in Kansas City, he met Jean Marie Conyers, walking her dog in the same complex. Ben and Jean were married on December 6, 1969, and celebrated 50 years of marriage this past December. Ben was a lifelong stamp collector and model railroader, modeling Great Northern trains. He cheered for the Royals, the Chiefs and the Kansas Jayhawks. He was active in his church, serving as treasurer for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Arthur Pullan, Jr. and Ada Russell Chamberlain Pullan. He is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughter, Barbara Ann; his son, John Benjamin; and his nap buddy, his cat Daisy. The family would like to thank the staff of North Kansas City Hospital for their wonderful care of Ben, including Dr. Michael Raybould, Dr. Stephen Gimple, Dr. Stephen Reintjes, Sr., and all of the ICU nursing staff. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian Church or to Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter (FOPAS), PO Box 29121, Parkville, MO 64152.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 18, 2020