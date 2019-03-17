Benjamin Childress III Benjamin "Benny" Franklin Childress, III, 77, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. A Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, March 18 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home at 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00pm, Tuesday, March 19 in the Wesley Chapel at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. Benny was born on August 8, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was involved in the painting industry in the Kansas City area with Childress Painting Company and Childress Painting & Associates for over 50 years. Benny was widely respected in his industry and owned various successful businesses throughout the years. Benny was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Benny was preceded in death by his parents Dorothea and Ben Childress, Jr. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Kay Childress; son, Scott and wife Kim and their sons Connor and Cole; son Brett and his daughter Savannah; and son Cory and his sons Evan and Talan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to KC Pet Project and/or Wayside Waifs.



