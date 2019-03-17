Home

Benjamin James "Benny" Hoke

Benjamin "Benny" James Hoke Benjamin "Benny" James Hoke went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019 after a short bout with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. Born February 13, 1946 in Springfield, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Helen Hoke of Lebanon, Missouri; his sister Linda Harmon of Jasper, Alabama; Loving niece Jennifer Mayfield. He had a passion for classic cars, fishing and traveling. He was a member of Harmony Heights Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of Alpha Lodge 659 for 40 years, Scottish Rite, and Ararat Shrine as well as Ole Cars. He was a business owner, of Raytown Transmission, for 25 years. He is survived by his loving wife Opal, of the home, three daughters Penny (Mark) Nestor, Rebecca (Phil) Nehring, Lea Anne Sherman, bonus son Michael Moore, and grandchildren: Claudia Jo Heindel, Dalton & Rachel Nehring, Madeline, Abby & Christopher Sherman. Great grandchildren Shyla, Damion & Ella. Extended family Shelley & Jim Rivers, Mayfield's Tedina & Dean, Chris & Kynleigh, John & Clara Sloan, Gleason's Natasha & Dustin, Abby & Jack, Sloan's Jonathon & Brittany, Jade, Brianna, Logan, Maci Grace, Sloan's Ellis & Sonia, Kent & Paige & Kate, Cousins Genie & Kimmy Hoke A memorial service, including a Masonic Service, will be held at Harmony Heights Missionary Baptist Church on Monday March 11, 2019 from 6 - 9 pm 1701 Salem Drive Independence, Missouri 64058 in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
