Benjamin "Ben" J. Stables Jr. Benjamin "Ben" J. Stables, Jr., age 95, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Saddleback Medical Center, Laguna Hills, CA. Ben was born in Philadelphia July 20, 1924, the third of three boys. During high school, he was on the swim team, played trumpet in the school band and orchestra, and had a five-piece swing band. The U.S. Navy was Ben's home from 1943 to 1946 including D-Day of the Normandy invasion. Using the G.I. bill, he earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree at the University of Minnesota and met Jeanne Marie Hitsman of St. Paul. They were married August 22, 1947. Ben went to work for Black & Veatch, Consulting Engineers, in Kansas City in 1951, becoming a partner in 1979 and retiring in 1989. Jeanne Marie and Ben became proud parents of Kayann in 1952 and then Jay three years later. Over the years they became avid golfers and also enjoyed travel, opera, dancing, and playing bridge. After retirement, they moved to Laguna Hills, CA to be closer to Kayann, Jay, his wife Pam and their two grandsons, Brandon and Riley. Ben and Jeanne Marie took many trips abroad, several of which included the entire family, and they were also active in the American Ballroom Dance Club, California Club and Club 30. They enjoyed almost 60 years of a loving and adventuresome companionship before Jeanne Marie passed away in February, 2007. Ben eventually met and became best friends with Kay Trischman, a widow living in Laguna Woods. They enjoyed many years together playing golf, dancing and taking many trips. In 2012 Ben, Jay, Brandon and Riley visited Normandy and in 2018 Ben was invited to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Jay accompanied him as they toured the WW II memorial and other war memorials. This trip was extremely special to Ben. Ben is survived by daughter Kayann Stables, DVM, Ventura, CA; son Jay Stables (Pam), Temecula, CA; grandsons Brandon Stables, San Diego, CA and Riley Stables, Temecula, CA; sisters-in-law Maurece Stites, Laguna Hills, CA and Peggy Harlan (Larry), Arroyo Grande, CA and 11 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be January 10, 7-9 pm, O'Connor Laguna Hills Mortuary; Memorial service January 11, 11:30 am, Geneva Presbyterian Church, Laguna Woods; Interment 1:00 p.m., El Toro Memorial Park, Lake Forest; Reception, 2:00 p.m. at BJ's Brewery, Laguna Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider: Geneva Presbyterian Church, Laguna Woods, CA; Keystone United Methodist Church, Kansas City, MO or Saddleback Medical Center Foundation, Laguna Hills, CA. For a more in-depth account of Ben's life, please go to www.oconnormortuary.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019