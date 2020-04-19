|
Bennie L. Daugherty Jr. Sunrise: February 28, 1926 Sunset: March 29, 2020 On February 28, 1926, the world was given the gift of Bennie L. Daugherty, Jr. or "Uncle Bennie" as he was known by many. A well-respected pillar of the Kansas City community. A true gentleman. A principled man. A class act. Bennie was born to the union of Benjamin (Ben) Daugherty, Sr. and Caroline (Carrie) Baker in Kansas City, KS. He was a graduate of Sumner High School and was attending the University of Iowa when he was called to serve in the U.S. Army during WWII. After serving his country honorably, Bennie was discharged in 1947, and continued his college education at the University of Kansas. In 1950, Bennie met the love of his life, the beautiful Catherine Garrett, at a CCO Valentine's Day dance. It was love at first sight. They married in August of that year. Their 65-year marriage was the example of what "real" unconditional love looks like. Their love and devotion were unwavering until Catherine was called to heaven in 2015. Together, they raised five children and were blessed with six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren that affectionately called him "Papa" and lovingly describe him as: "accomplished, caring, considerate, dedicated, distinguished, fun, intelligent, playful and smooth". The family also admired and appreciated Papa's handiness to fix and/or build things, and his exceptional talent as a marksman/hunter. In addition, to the loving care he gave to his immediate family, Bennie created a close-knit community of friends, neighbors, church members and a never-ending stream of young people that he mentored to be integral leaders in the community and their workplace. In 1949, Bennie began his nearly 40-year career in the U.S. Government as a file clerk in the Adjutant General's Office. His professionalism, administrative, and leadership skills positioned him for numerous promotions. In 1987, Bennie retired from his position as Assistant Regional Administrator of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance for the Department of Labor having earned numerous honors and awards for his accomplishments. After retirement, he accepted an appointment to become President of the Missouri Chapter of the AARP. Bennie's servant leadership did not end there, he was a devoted Catholic who was entrusted with numerous positions of responsibility for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Blessed Sacrament Church, Holy Name Church, Risen Christ Catholic Church, Redemptorist Catholic Church and Seton Center. He was always ringside in support of his children and grandchildren, including service with the Boy Scouts of America. Bennie Daugherty, Jr., at age 94, remained active and engaged in life. Still driving and working on projects for his family until his passing March 29, 2020. Bennie is survived by his three children Sharon Valleau, Bruce Daugherty (Diane), and Christina (Tina) Glover (Nate) six grandchildren: Tamia Jones (Swa Hardy), Christina Daugherty, Jewel Wheatley (Kevin), Ashley Vargas, Aaron Daugherty (Andrea), and Brian Daugherty as well as nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and others who he welcomed as extended family or who welcomed him into theirs. In addition to his beloved wife, Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gertrude Wells, children - James L. Bartlett, Cathy E. Jones and infant son Bennie III. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Catherine & Bennie L. Daugherty, Jr. Servant Leadership Fund administered by the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, 1055 Broadway Blvd., Suite 130, Kansas City, Missouri 64105. Debit and credit card donations can be made at https://gkccf.kimbia.com/daug01. All contributions to the fund are tax deductible.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020