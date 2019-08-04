|
|
Benny Gene Gryder Benny Gene Gryder 89, of Orrick, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 30, 2019 at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond, MO. Benny was born on August 16, 1929 to the late Herman and Ida Pauline (Cheshier) Gryder. He was a lifelong Orrick resident. and was a graduate of Orrick High School with the class of 1947. Benny retired after 30 years of service from Ford Motor Company as a master electrician. He was a member of the Orrick Christian Church for over 60 years and served as a deacon and elder. He was married to his beloved Dolores Jean (Sisk) Gryder on June 2, 1951, she preceded him in death. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather. In 1949, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the 923rd Medical Ambulance Company. He is survived by his son, Ronald (Ron) Gryder, daughter, Nancy Hurla and his loving grandchildren, Brett Gryder and wife Carmen, Joe Mascio- vecchio, Anthony Masciovecchio and Amber Masciovecchio. Sister, Norma Lou Dugan-Clemmons, half sisters, Darlene Phillips and Deva Arlene Lanning. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 at Gowing funeral home in Orrick, MO. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thurs. Aug. 8, 2019 at Orrick Christian Church. Burial will follow in South Point Cemetery, Orrick, MO. Memorials suggested to Orrick Christian Church, Orrick, MO. Arr: Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019