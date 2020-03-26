|
Benny James Dobbs Benny James Dobbs, 85, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away March 23, 2020 at home. Private family service due to COVID-19 sequestering. Reverend Dobbs was born August 24, 1934 in Battles, Oklahoma. He married Virginia Mankin June 10, 1951 and surrendered his life to preach December 5, 1954. A graduate of Southwest Bible College, he was invited to pastor Longview Baptist Church on March 25, 1984 and made Pastor Emeritus November 5, 2008. He was a frequent speaker at revivals and retreats. He led children and youth camps and served as police chaplain. Before his retirement, he opened Longview Baptist Church during the week to be used as a daycare to serve the families of Lee's Summit. Ben touched many lives in Oklahoma and Missouri and is dearly loved by his wife and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ruth Dobbs and his younger brother, Michael. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; sister, Iwanna; children, Diana French and Ronald Dobbs; grandchildren, Kyle French, Jacob Dobbs, Francesca Cox, Kristin Dobbs, Matthew Cox, and Ryan Henry; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Lawrence, Dakota Cox, Josiah Cox, Noah Lacquement, Adam Cox, David French, William Cox, Ethan French, Thomas Cox, Timothy French, Sarah French, Penelope Cox, Anastasia Cox, Silas French, Ryan House, and Asher Cox.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2020