Berhleone "Betty" Lees

February 14, 1918 - November 1, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Bethleone "Betty" Emery Lees, widow of Gerald R. Lees, passed away peacefully Sunday evening. She leaves sons Robert Lees (Washington, DC) and Edward Lees (Chicago) and daughter Mary Beth Saylor (Atlanta). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Betty was born on February 14, 1918 in Pine Island, Minnesota, but had lived in Kansas City for the past 75 years. A full obituary and memorial service details will be announced at a later date. Memorials to be sent to St. Andrew's Church, K. C., Mo. The family wishes to thank Bishop Spencer Place for their exemplary care.





