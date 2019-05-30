Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Bernadette "Delta" Putthoff

Bernadette "Delta" Putthoff Obituary
Bernadette "Delta" Putthoff 1945 2019 Bernadette passed away May 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Wilson (Kyle), her son, Fr. Jeff Putthoff, SJ, her sisters, "The Lee Girls"; Charolotte, Patty, Mary, and Peggy, as well as 4 grandchildren. Visitation will be Thurs, May 30 from 6-8 pm at Muehlebach Funeral Home, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Trinity Church, Lenexa, KS at 10:30am Friday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at Muehlebachchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 30, 2019
