Sister Bernadette Teasdale
Sister Bernadette Teasdale
November 5, 2020
Leavenworth, Kansas - Sister Bernadette Teasdale, SCL (Mimi) A living angel, went to heaven on November 5 after a brief illness. She was proceeded in death by her parents, William and Adah Teasdale, brother Governor Joseph Teasdale and sister Maureen Galey. She is survived by her youngest sister, Ginny Keenan (Bill), nieces Kristy Keenan, Bridget Burns, Mimi Haymaker, nephews Sean Keenan, Tim, Brian and Mark Galey, Bill, Kevin and John Teasdale. Sister-in-law Theresa Teasdale and brother-in-law Jon Galey.
Funeral Mass will be held at Redemptorist Catholic Church, (major social distancing), on Saturday, November 21 at 9:30. Visitation will be prior to Mass from 8:30 to 9:30. She will then have a private Mass and celebration of life at the Sisters of Charity Mother House in Leavenworth, Kansas. For a detailed obituary go to: www.beldenlarkin.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Redemptorist Catholic Church
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Redemptorist Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Mimi will always be remembered for her warm and loving nature and fabulous sense of humor. I can picture her now being greeted by Uncle Bill, Aunt Adah, Nannah, Maureen and Joe. The noise level in heaven has been raised with love ❤ and laughter. She will be missed here on earth.
Barbara (Downey) Lacy
Family
