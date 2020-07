Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bernadine's life story with friends and family

Share Bernadine's life story with friends and family

Bernadine Rose Nelson 85, passed away July 7, 2020. Private Funeral Mass and Rosary, 10 AM, July 28, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 811 Vermont Ave., Kansas City, KS. 66101 Arr: Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store