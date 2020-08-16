Bernard "Ben" Anthony Zarda Bernard (Ben) Anthony Zarda, 93, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020. As he wished, he was surrounded by his family at his home. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203, will take place on Monday, August 17 at 10:30 am. Social distancing and masks will be required. The family encourages attending the service through the live stream on St. Joseph Catholic Church's website, a link will be provided the day of the service on this webpage. The family asks for all to please sign the online condolence page if you are attending the service through the livestream. Ben, a true gentleman, led a full life filled with faith, family, charity and entrepreneurship. Ben was a first generation American and was proud of his heritage. His grandparents moved from Passau Germany to America, after raising money selling milk and eggs to earn passage. His family started a dairy with $50, two cows and a handshake. Ben and his much-loved brother, Tom, built Zarda Brothers Dairy into the largest dairy in the metropolitan area. Ben was so proud when people would tell him, "My first job was at the Dairy" or "I remember standing in line for ice cream at Zarda's," which would be followed by telling him about their ice cream fountain favorite. Ben was a true entrepreneur. Starting banks, serving on boards, developing land and engaging in other business endeavors brought him fulfillment. Through his businesses, Ben touched many lives. Ben led with his faith and was devoted to his charity work. He and his wife, Betty, held their Catholic faith close to their hearts. They were at the first Catholic Charities pot-luck dinner which evolved into Catholic Charities Snow Ball. Nearly 40 years ago, they along with Tom and Mickey Zarda, started the Catholic Charities Golf Tournament. He also sponsored and worked the Archdiocese's Vocations Day for many years through the Serra Club. He was a lifelong Holy Sepulcher. Ben's greatest joys were spending time with his family during the holidays, vacations and time around the pool. His favorite pastimes were dancing the polka, making wine, storytelling, and spending time in the sun on Marco Island. He had a mischievous grin and loved a good time. Ben was married to the love of his life, Betty, who preceded him in death after 67 years. They were blessed to have 6 children, 23 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Every child and grandchild learned a strong work ethic and love of faith and family from their grandfather. Ben was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Zarda, his brothers; Joe, Jim, and Ed Zarda and sisters; Mary Hendricks and Florence Orr. He is survived by siblings Tom Zarda and Helen Zarda. He is also survived by his six children Dana (Larry) Rieke, Marla (Charlie) Chandler, Lilli (Chris Beever) Zarda, Bernie (Karen) Zarda, Nancy (Scott) Sayler and Karen (Mark) Sneed. Ben's much loved grandchildren are (Dana), Michael Scott, Sean Scott, Colby Rieke, Kristen Fanning; (Marla) Chuck Chandler, Elizabeth Chandler-Vos, Alex Coltrain, Sam Chandler; (Lilli) Jessica Beever, Libby Denman, Philip Connealy, Sam Beever; (Bernie) Riley Dull, Andrew Zarda, Zach Zarda, Bethany Dequine; (Nancy) Bryan Sayler, Megan Zahner, Alison Sayler, Jack Sayler; (Karen) Annie Biddlecombe, Mitchell Sneed, and Monica Sneed. The family would like to thank all of his amazing caregivers who treated him with love, compassion and care; especially Benefits of Home and Crossroads Hospice caregivers. To continue his philanthropic legacy the family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas or St. Joseph Catholic Church of Shawnee.



