Bernard (Barney) Joseph Carroll On Thursday, May 30th, 2019, Bernard (Barney) Joseph Carroll, loving husband and father of 5 children, passed away at the age of 78. He died peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife, Nancy. Barney was a true Irishman, many of us secretly believed that he was actually a leprechaun. Born June 29th, 1940, Barney and his 4 siblings, John, Marie, Mike and Joe were raised in Kansas City, Kansas, by two loving parents, Catherine and John Carroll. He graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1958 and spent time after high school serving the country that he loved in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. On August 19, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart Nancy Sue Lindquist. Together they raised five children, Barney, Katy, Ann, Danny, and Kelly. Barney spent the majority of his 78 years of life loving, honoring and cherishing his wife of 57 years Nancy Sue. He also intensely loved his family and showed us the true meaning of love. He was the ultimate gentleman. He was the kind of man you wanted to be. He always held the door for anyone, but especially his sweetheart and life-love, Nancy. Barney had a smile for everyone and a love for his own comic timing that he enjoyed more than most. He always seemed to be cracking himself up all the time. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Barney was preceded in death by his mother and father, his bother-in-law Jody Lindquist, his sister-in-law Jeri Carroll, and his darling daughter Katy Carroll. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his four children, his sisters and brothers, his thirteen grandchildren, and more cousins and nieces and nephews and friends than anyone count. We will miss everything about you Barney Carroll, we will see you on the other side. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Mass following at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to: Sisters Servants of Mary. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



