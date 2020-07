Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bernard's life story with friends and family

Share Bernard's life story with friends and family

Bernard Joseph Jaksetic Bernard Joseph Jaksetic, 90 of Kansas City passed on July 4, 2020. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Skradski Facebook Page, Thurs. July 9. Beginning at 10AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store