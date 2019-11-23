Kansas City Star Obituaries
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Bernard Klein
Bernard "BJ" Klein

Bernard "BJ" Klein BJ Klein, 94, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019. He was born on Feb. 11, 1925, in Shawnee, KS, to John and Rose Klein. BJ is survived by his sister, Helen Dobbelaere; brothers, Raymond Klein, and Jim Klein. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served in WWII. After his service, BJ worked at Kenneth Smith Golf Factory for many years. Upon his retirement, he owned numerous night clubs in the Westport area. Visitation on Monday from 11am-12pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a funeral mass to immediately follow. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 23, 2019
