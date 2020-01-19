|
Bernard L. Welling Jr. Bernard L. Welling, Jr, age 92, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on 1/11/20. Bernie is survived by his children James R Welling, Jonni J Welling; stepson T Scott Porter, stepdaughters Sherran Nique, Linda Curry and brother William H Welling. He had 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Good Shepherd Catholic church, Shawnee. Rosary will be said at 10 am, visitation at 10:30 and mass at 11 am on Tuesday, 1/21. Full obituary and condolences may be found at www.porterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020