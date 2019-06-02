Bernice H. Smiroldo Bernice H. Smiroldo, 100, passed away May 26, 2019. Services were private with entombment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Bernice was born July 30, 1918, in Omaha, NE, to the late Henry and Myrtle Gregory. She retired from the DMV and operated ASB Liquors with her husband for several years. She was the last surviving member of S&M Dance Club. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Smiroldo, in 2003; and her daughter, Mary Ann Merlo. She is survived by her son, Santo J. Smiroldo; her sister, Opal Ameel; Joseph Macaluso, who was like a son to her; grandchildren, Santo V. Smiroldo, Lea Ann Smiroldo, Gene Merlo, Gina Fields; several great-grandchildren including Victoria, Nicole, Santo T. and George Smiroldo; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Newmark Care Center and Kansas City Hospice, especially Stephanie and Brigham, for their care. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



