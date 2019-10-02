|
|
Berniece Carolyn Klamm Berniece Klamm, 87, of Independence, MO passed away September 29, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. service on Thursday, October 3, at Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, 584 S. Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64053. Contributions may be made in Berniece's name to the church. Berniece was born June 24, 1932 in the basement of her grandfather's house in Eli, NE to Charles Maynard and Lavina Alma (Perry) Ryno. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Martin, South Dakota and high school in Sioux Falls. She was the first in her family to attend college, and graduated from Iowa Wesleyan. Through her long life, she worked as an ice cream scooper, hot dog stuffer, dude ranch counselor, kindergarten teacher, office manager, and election judge. She studied ancestry and joined Daughters of the American Revolution. She had a generous heart for the needy and disabled, volunteered with sewing groups, helped those with cerebral palsy, and worked at Della Lamb Community Services. Berniece married Bob Klamm in 1958. She enjoyed family life as a homemaker, Cub Scout den mother, and PTA officer. Her playful spirit taught us all that a day of coloring, puppets, singing, and making crafts was a day well spent. She was the eyes, hands, and feet for Klamm Magic, a business that she and Bob built into a thriving basement shop and worldwide mail order company. They developed many magic effects that are still widely used. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, and brother Perry Ryno. She is survived by sons Dale (Smithville) and Scott (Kansas City), four grandchildren, sister Clara Brigman, and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019