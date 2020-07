Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Berniece's life story with friends and family

Share Berniece's life story with friends and family

Berniece Harrington Berniece Harrington, 90, of KC, MO passed 6/30/2020. Funeral at 11am on Thurs , July 9, 2020 at Graceway Church, 5460 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown, MO. Visit: will be held prior to the service at 10:00am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store