Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Bert Manthe


1932 - 2019
Bert Manthe Obituary
Bert Manthe Bert Manthe, 87, of Independence, MO peacefully passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. A reception to honor Bert's life will follow. Cremation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant, Independence, MO 64050; Crossroads Hospice, 14310 E 42nd St. S., Ste 600, Independence, MO 64055; or International Rescue Committee, PO Box 6068, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9847. Hubert Franz Manthe was born February 7, 1932 in Brenkenhofswalde, Pommern, Germany to Artur and Hedwig (Runger) Manthe. On December 16, 1954, while on active duty, (serving throughout Germany and France, 1954-6), Bert took the oath of Citizenship in Orleans, France. Bert engaged in a variety of Business ventures over the next 50+ years, taking over management and ownership of the Ben Franklin Stores in Independence and elsewhere in KC area, until he decided to focus on his import company, which enabled him to travel to Taiwan and China. After retiring from the import business, Bert enjoyed several years working with Speaks Funeral Homes. Bert was a member American Legion, Post 21. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Inge Manthe and Lieschen Chaverial, several nephews, and brother, Gunter Manthe, all of whom remained in Germany. Bert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Oraleen (Glispey) Manthe; daughter Lisa Manthe Peverill; granddaughter Hannah Peverill (David Dixon); grandson Will Peverill; Niece, Gaby Siedletzke Muller and two nephews, Thomas Manthe and Bernd Chaverial. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
